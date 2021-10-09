Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 59.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

