SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.71% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $225,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.