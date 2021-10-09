Secret Market Capitalization Hits $346.61 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $346.61 million and approximately $32.97 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

