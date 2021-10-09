Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006738 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $67.78 million and $4.97 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,309,396 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

