Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

