SEEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,868.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00006569 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,868.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.