SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.