Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Reaches $516,077.13 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $516,077.13 and approximately $6,777.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,738.85 or 0.99791793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06455313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

