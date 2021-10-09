Selfkey Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Selfkey has a market cap of $45.68 million and $24.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00102142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

