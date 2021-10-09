Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13,217.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

