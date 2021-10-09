Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

