Sentinel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $791,189.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $179.26 million and $791,189.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,670,536,347 coins and its circulating supply is 5,091,530,810 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

