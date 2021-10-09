Sentivate 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $205,644.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $205,644.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

