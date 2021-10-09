Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Head to Head Analysis

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 13 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.02%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus price target of $316.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America 17.57% 35.18% 16.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Laboratory Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.92 $1.56 billion $23.94 11.63

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.