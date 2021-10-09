Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.95

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.95 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 66.99 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 66.99 ($0.88), with a volume of 17,297 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £50.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

