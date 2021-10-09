Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $8.05 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Serum has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $212.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00014736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00232925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00102058 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

