Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 67,414 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 376.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

ERJ stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

