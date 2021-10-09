Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 6,291 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

