SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 108,596 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 525.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Ping Identity worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.