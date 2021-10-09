SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 179,762 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yext worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

