SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,009 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 648.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Itron by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,489 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

