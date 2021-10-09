SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 45,275 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Kennametal worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

