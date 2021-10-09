SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of AeroVironment worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.79 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

