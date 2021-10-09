SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helen of Troy worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $443,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

