SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

