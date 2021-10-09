SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of EIDO opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

