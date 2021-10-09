SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,541 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

