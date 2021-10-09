SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,054 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.