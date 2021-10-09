SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 79,732 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

