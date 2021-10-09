SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $168.50 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

