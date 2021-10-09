SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 446,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.34 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

