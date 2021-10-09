SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 272.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BOX worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BOX opened at $25.48 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

