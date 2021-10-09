SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,268.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,940 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.91 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.