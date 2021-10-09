SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 281.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.