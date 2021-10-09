SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

ESS stock opened at $326.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

