SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

