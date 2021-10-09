SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.19 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

