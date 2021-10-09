SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Talos Energy worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.43 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

