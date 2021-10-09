SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

