SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

