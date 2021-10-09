SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $199.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

