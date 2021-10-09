SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

