SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WestRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

