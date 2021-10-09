SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.