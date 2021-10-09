SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

MOH opened at $280.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.