SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.