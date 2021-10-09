SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

