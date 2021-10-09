SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,613 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.