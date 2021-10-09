SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 191,782 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 603.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Qurate Retail worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.31 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

