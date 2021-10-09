SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 46,898 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 440.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,329.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

